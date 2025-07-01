Sunderland remain active in the market – with forwards, midfielders and a goalkeeper all linked in recent days

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has triggered a wave of transfer activity, and the club’s ambition in the market is becoming increasingly clear. Backed by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, the Black Cats are targeting a blend of emerging talent, experienced reinforcements and top-level pedigree as Régis Le Bris builds a squad capable of competing at the top level.

With multiple deals already done and several more under active discussion, Sunderland have been linked with players from Real Madrid, Salzburg, Lyon, Everton, and beyond. From eye-catching release clauses to free agent opportunities, here’s a full breakdown of the major names reportedly on the club’s radar:

Gonzalo García: €50million clause revealed as Sunderland join race

Sunderland could have to part with a whopping £42.3million if they want to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García, with the Spanish starlet’s €50million release clause now drawing serious interest from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players at the ongoing Club World Cup in the United States, impressing with goals against Al Hilal and Pachuca and an assist against Salzburg. Spanish outlet AS reports that three top-flight English clubs have made contact with the forward’s entourage to explore a possible summer move.

García is under contract at the Bernabéu until 2027, but with Real Madrid’s forward line already stacked with the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Endrick and Vinícius Jr, there is growing speculation over whether he will be loaned out or sold with a buy-back option. Sunderland are reportedly among the clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Bobby Clark: Sunderland monitoring ex-Liverpool starlet

Sunderland are also one of several clubs tracking RB Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark, the son of former Black Cats midfielder Lee Clark. The 20-year-old left Liverpool in a £10million move last summer, joining Salzburg under former Reds assistant Pep Lijnders. According to @DaveOCKOP, Sunderland, Rangers, Wrexham and Chicago Fire have all registered interest in the England youth international.

Liverpool inserted a sell-on clause into the deal, which activates only once a certain fee is reached – believed to be in the £12million–£15million range. Clark remains under contract until 2029, but Salzburg are thought to be open to serious offers.

Abdoulaye Doucouré: Free agent linked with Sunderland switch

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Abdoulaye Doucouré following his departure from Everton. The 32-year-old midfielder officially became a free agent at the end of June after the Toffees opted not to offer a new deal.

Doucouré made 36 appearances last season, contributing four goals and two assists. Sunderland are exploring several midfield options after Jobe Bellingham’s exit to Borussia Dortmund, and Doucouré’s experience could offer a short-term boost to Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad. The Black Cats are not alone in their interest, however, with several Saudi Pro League clubs also monitoring the situation.

Marcin Bulka: Ghisolfi factor could be key in goalkeeper chase

Sunderland’s search for a goalkeeper has seen them linked with Nice stopper Marcin Bulka, according to L’Équipe. The Poland international is attracting interest from Sunderland and Leeds United, though neither club reportedly considers him a top priority. Bulka is also weighing up a lucrative move to Neom, but Sunderland’s new sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, formerly of Nice and Lens, could be influential in reigniting talks if a deal becomes viable.

Georges Mikautadze: Lyon forward on Sunderland’s radar

Sunderland are reportedly keeping tabs on Georges Mikautadze, who spent last season on loan at Auxerre in Ligue 1. The Lyon forward is being monitored by Eintracht Frankfurt, Turkish clubs and Saudi sides, but Sunderland have now been linked too. Mikautadze has three years left on his Lyon deal but could be moved on this summer if OL are relegated to Ligue 2. A move would depend heavily on Lyon’s future and the structure of any potential offer.

Hamed Traorè: Sunderland face competition for Bournemouth midfielder

Another name in the frame is Hamed Junior Traorè, currently on the books at Bournemouth. The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan in France, scoring ten goals and adding two assists in all competitions.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sunderland are one of four clubs interested in signing Traorè, along with Fiorentina, Parma and Marseille. Bournemouth are said to be holding out for more than €12million, having already rejected a bid from an unnamed French side. Traorè offers attacking quality and versatility in midfield – traits Sunderland are prioritising this summer.