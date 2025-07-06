The likes of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson have already left Sunderland during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil Aouchiche has became the latest player to leave Sunderland after the French attacking midfielder completed a season-long loan move to Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen on Sunday.

The former PSG academy product joined the Black Cats from Lorient in September 2023 and went on to make 38 appearances during his first 18 months on Wearside. However, Aouchiche was allowed to spend the second half of last season on loan at then-Championship rivals Portsmouth and will now spend the entire 2025/26 season with the Dons after agreeing to a move north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal means Aouchiche follows Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson in departing from the Stadium of Light this summer after they completed moves to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has also left the club as he joined AFC Wimbledon after spending last season out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United.

But who else could be allowed to leave Sunderland before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September?

Which players could leave Sunderland during the summer transfer window?

Frank Reid

Milan Aleksic

The Serbian Under-21 international has made just nine senior appearances since joining Sunderland in August last year. There have been some reports earlier in the summer suggesting Partizan Belgrade are keen on making a move for the midfielder over the coming weeks and a decent offer would leave the Stadium of Light hierarchy with a decision to make.

Nectarios Triantis

Triantis enjoyed a highly impressive loan spell away from Wearside last season as he made a big impact during a second temporary stint with Hibs. The Scottish Premiership club are keen on a permanent deal for Triantis but have issued something of a warning over their attempts to land Triantis over the last week.

Timothee Pembele

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembele spent last season back on loan in France with Le Havre and appears to have made an impact despite a disappointing season in Ligue 1. After making just eight senior appearances for Sunderland, it would be something of a surprise if he was to remain at the club during the upcoming season.

Nazariy Rusyn

Limited game-time meant Rusyn was allowed to leave on loan last season as he spent time with Croatian side Hadjuk Split. The striker will return to Wearside this summer and another loan move or a permanent switch away from Sunderland could be on the agenda.

Jay Matete

The midfielder has spent the majority time with the Black Cats out on loan with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle. A permanent move could be on the agenda if there is interest this summer.

Joe Anderson

A departure seems all but inevitable this summer after Anderson has made just six senior appearances for the Black Cats since he joined in January 2023. Just two of those appearances came last season and the former Everton man seems highly unlikely to see his involvement increased following promotion into the Premier League.

Which players are likely to remain at Sunderland this summer?

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson (left) lifts up team-mate Chris Rigg following victory in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the Stadium of Light. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Chris Rigg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation over Rigg’s future at Sunderland pre-dates his senior debut after his unquestionable promise provoked talk of interest from a number of clubs. The England Under-19 international has been linked with a number of clubs across the Premier League and beyond - but he remains highly-valued within the Black Cats setup and will hope to show he is capable of competing at the highest level in red and white during the new season amid new competition for a place in the starting eleven.

Dan Ballard

Ballard has been one of many shrewd additions to the Sunderland squad in recent seasons and there have been some links to clubs in the Premier League in recent months. After failing to make a top flight appearance during his time at Arsenal earlier in his career, Ballard will be hoping to prove they can impress at Premier League level during the upcoming season.

Trai Hume

Hume’s performances since moving to Wearside mean he has established himself as one of the best full-backs outside of the Premier League. The Northern Ireland international will now hope to prove himself in the top flight after playing a key role in helping Regis Le Bris’ men secure promotion last season.

Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has been linked with a return to the North London club - but it seems likely he will remain on Wearside and Sunderland will try to tie down the full-back on a new contract. Recent links seem to suggest Cirkin could well have competition for a place on the left-hand side of the Black Cats defence this season.