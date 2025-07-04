Major Reinildo Mandava update as Sunderland agree two-year deal with former Atlético Madrid defender

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of experienced left-back Reinildo Mandava, with the 31-year-old expected to officially sign a two-year contract with the club in Madrid on Monday.

The Mozambique international has been a free agent following his departure from Atlético Madrid, and transfer insider Rudy Galetti reports that the final paperwork will be completed at the start of the week. In an update posted to X (formerly Twitter), Galetti wrote: “Reinildo will officially sign his two-year contract with Sunderland on Monday in Madrid. The deal was fully agreed, as revealed days ago: the player is set to begin his next chapter in the UK.”

Reinildo has spent the last two seasons in Spain after making the switch from Lille, where he helped the French side to a stunning Ligue 1 title in 2020–21. Since joining Atlético in early 2022, he has made 74 appearances across all competitions, including La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Sunderland’s move earlier this week, writing on his own social media accounts ahead of the move: “Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two-year deal done for the left back set to join from Atlético Madrid.”

Despite rival interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace, Reinildo has opted to join Sunderland ahead of their Premier League return. The Black Cats are believed to have outlined a clear role for the defender, with head coach Régis Le Bris eager to add top-flight experience to a youthful squad.

The move comes as part of a wider rebuild at the Stadium of Light. Reinildo is expected to compete with Dennis Cirkin for the left-back role, though his versatility and leadership could see him play a broader part within the team both on and off the pitch.

Reinildo's exit from Atlético was confirmed by the Spanish club on Monday morning, with a statement from their official English-language social media account reading: “An example of dedication, courage and heart, of overcoming... Thank you so much for these years defending our colors, Rei! We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

In an emotional farewell, Reinildo added: “Thank you so much to the club for giving me the opportunity to be part of the big Atlético de Madrid family. Thank you to my teammates, who treated me so well from the moment I arrived. Thank you to captain Koke, who, from day one – even before we knew each other – came to visit me and made me feel as if I were living a dream. Finally, thank you to the fans for the immense affection they have always shown me and for giving me goosebumps so many times. They are the best in the world. I will always keep supporting this club. ¡Aúpa Atleti!”

Reinildo is set to join a Sunderland side that is close to confirming the club-record £30million signing of Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra alongside the £17.5million addition of Noah Sadiki, which was announced to the public on Friday evening.