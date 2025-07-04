Sunderland complete signing of Belgian title-winner Noah Sadiki on five-year deal...

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Noah Sadiki from Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 20-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light and becomes the club’s third summer signing following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra. The fee was announced as undisclosed but is understood to be worth up to £17.5million, with £15million paid up front.

Sadiki, who played a key role in Union SG’s historic 2024–25 Belgian title triumph, joins for an undisclosed fee. He also helped the Brussels-based side win the Belgian Cup in 2023–24 and lifted the Belgian Super Cup in the months that followed.

Speaking after sealing his move to Wearside, Sadiki said: “I want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Sunderland. This is a huge Club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people. They spoke about the history, what they want to build, and their belief in the part that I can play. I will bring duels, forward runs, passion, and track back. Above all else, I want to win – and I carry this desire with me every time I step onto the field. This is my team now, and I’m really happy with my decision.”

Born in Brussels, Sadiki joined Anderlecht at the age of six and progressed through the youth ranks before being handed his first senior opportunity by then-head coach Vincent Kompany, who selected him for first-team friendlies in October 2021 and January 2022.

He went on to feature 12 times in the Jupiler Pro League during the 2022–23 campaign and made five further appearances in the UEFA Conference League. Sadiki also gained regular minutes with RSCA Futures, Anderlecht’s second team, in Belgium’s second division.

A move to Union SG followed in the summer of 2023, where Sadiki quickly became a central figure. His first season included a domestic cup triumph and a dramatic title challenge that ended just one point short of top spot. However, redemption came a year later as USG ended a 90-year wait for the Belgian championship, clinching the league title on the final day of the 2024–25 season.

Sadiki’s arrival adds further energy and versatility to Régis Le Bris’ squad, with the midfielder capable of operating centrally or in wider roles. He arrives with over 140 senior appearances already to his name and joins Sunderland ahead of their return to the Premier League.