Norwich City boss reveals plans for ex-Sunderland youngster as Preston North End receive double striker boost
One of Sunderland’s rivals have greatly strengthened their attack as they aim for a play-off place this season.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged from around the Championship:
Norwich City boss discusses Bali Mumba future
Bali Mumba could feature against his old club Sunderland this season with Canaries boss David Wagner admitting the club have considered the option to recall him from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims sit top of League One with Mumba having featured 24 times so far this season - and Wagner believes this experience could come in handy for his side, but only if recalling him is the best for the 21-year-old’s future.
Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press: “Obviously his name has been mentioned and I’ve seen some clips of him as well. At the minute my first impression of our full backs is good, is very good. It only makes sense if we call him back that he gets the game time.
“If he can't get it with us for the second half of the season, then we have to make sure to think about would recalling him be the right move?
“Or should he progress how he has done so far, and he's done great. More minutes, more good games, maybe winning a promotion as well, which is always crucial for a young lad. So we will think about this and especially Stuart will make a good and smart decision on him as well.”
Sunderland travel to Carrow Road in March aiming to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against the Canaries in August.
Preston striker signs new deal
Preston striker Ched Evans has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Deepdale until the end of the 2023/24 season. Evans, whose previous deal expired at the end of this season, has scored six goals in his last seven appearances.
Liam Delap switches Stoke City for Championship rivals
Elsewhere at Deepdale, Manchester City youngster Liam Delap has joined Ryan Lowe’s squad until the end of the season. Delap spent the first-half of the season on-loan at rivals Stoke City, however, he was recalled by his parent club earlier this week.
During his time at the Potters, Delap played 23 times in all competitions, netting three times for Alex Neil’s side.