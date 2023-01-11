The 19-year-old striker joined Stoke in the summer in order to gain first-team experience after making a smattering of appearances for Pep Guardiola in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

Since Delap’s loan move, Stoke City have sacked Michael O’Neill and appointed Alex Neil, who was poached from Sunderland earlier this season after guiding the Wearsiders to promotion last campaign.

Delap, an England youth international, has since played in 22 games for Stoke City this season, netting three goals. Recent talk, however, has suggested that Delap could be recalled by Manchester City with Stoke City struggling in the Championship.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Liam Delap of Stoke City looks to shoot as Rollin Menayese of Hartlepool United scores an own goal for the Stoke City third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Stoke City at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The news comes after reports claimed Stoke boss Neil had sacked former Sunderland midfielder Rory Delap – Liam’s Dad – from his backroom staff in a shakeup at the club.

Sunderland are in the market for a striker after Everton recalled Ellis Simms from his loan spell at the Stadium of Light. The forward had made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions.

Everton, though, have been struggling in the Premier League this season with manager Frank Lampard under increasing pressure at Goodison Park with the club currently in the relegation zone.