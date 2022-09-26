Ex-Sunderland prospect Bali Mumba impressing for Plymouth as Trai Hume represents Northern Ireland U21s
Former Sunderland prospect Bali Mumba scored his second goal for Plymouth as The Pilgrims went top of the League One table.
Mumba came through the ranks on Wearside and made 10 senior appearances for the Black Cats, before he was sold to Norwich for a reported fee of £350,000 in 2020.
The 20-year-old then signed for Plymouth on loan this summer, and has played regularly for Steven Schumacher’s side in a wing-back role.
Mumba netted Argyle’s first goal as they came from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1 at Home Park, extending their unbeaten run to six league games.
“I’m thrilled to score at home in front of the fans,” said Mumba after the match. “Especially at that end, it is something I will always remember. What a great moment.
“This is a good statement to put out there. People can say we are underdogs, but we are getting closer. This is three points closer to where we want to be. I’m just happy for the team, for the fans, and for the gaffer.
“It’s a good day overall, isn’t it?”
Hume gets minutes for Northern Ireland
Elsewhere, Sunderland defender Trai Hume played 90 minutes as Northern Ireland Under-21 drew 1-1 with Scotland Under-21s in a second friendly match on Sunday.
The 20-year-old has played in both games while away on international duty, after Northern Ireland’s youngsters were beaten 3-1 by the Scots on Thursday.
Sunderland captain Corry Evans played 76 minutes as Northern Ireland’s senior team beat Kosovo 2-1 in the Nations League last week.
Ian Baraclough’s side will now prepare for Tuesday’s match against Greece in the same competition, with the Green and White Army looking to avoid relegation from League C, Group 2.
Spellman scores for Whitby Town
Finally, Sunderland winger Michael Spellman scored on his debut for Whitby Town as the Northern Premier League side beat Nantwich Town 2-0.
Spellman has joined Whitby on a one-month loan deal after he was sent off playing for Sunderland Under-21s against West Brom, resulting in a three-match suspension.
The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Sunderland Under-21s in Premier League 2, Division 2, this season after the age limit of the competition was reduced.
Spellman could return to Sunderland ahead of their under-21s fixture against Newcastle at St James' Park on Monday, October 31.