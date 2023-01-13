Though it is expected to be a relatively quiet window, the club are looking to add reinforcements in some key areas and add more young talent to a squad whose value is growing.

In his weekly press conference, Mowbray outlined what the club is looking for first and foremost..

UP FRONT...

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Sunderland are still looking at multiple options to strengthen their forward line - Ross Stewart is their only natural striker after Ellis Simms was surprisingly recalled by Everton.

In an ideal world they would add a youngster on a permanent basis who can over time develop into a regular starter. The club are known to be tracking targets with a view to doing that this month.

They are also assessing the loan market to ensure they have adequate cover and competition for Stewart in the immediate future.

And though Mowbray is keen to ensure contingency plans are in place - there does remain some hope that Ellis Simms may return later in the month. Having now played for Everton, the two-club rule means he cannot play for another club other than Sunderland this season.

Mowbray said yesterday....

"I think both [permanent and loans] are appropriate. We do need to try and sign our own players but to help our situation a loan isn't a bad option either.

"I do think the priority is to sign footballers that we think are the right quality to help the club going forward, because loans obviously go back to their parent clubs.

"This is why the policy of signing young players fits in really. If you bring a loan player and he's the man for now alongside Ross, potentially the younger one gets game time off the bench and you filter him in.

"If the loan goes back at the end of the season then you've got a young player who's had six months integrated into the club and for the next season is ready to hit the ground running."

IN MIDFIELD...

Another priority for Mowbray is adding another midfielder, having sanctioned a loan move for Jay Matete.

Mowbray explained that while he feels Matete's attributes out of possession are excellent, competing for promotion with Plymouth Argyle will help Matete develop his game on the ball so that he can compete for more regular minutes next season.

It leaves him a little vulnerable in terms of midfield cover, though Dan Neil has played hearteningly well whole Corry Evans has been absent of late.

Speaking to The Echo yesterday, Mowbray outlined the profile of midfielder he's looking for...

I would say that we're still looking for a six, who can become an eight.

"When you play against a team who has two sitting midfielders, we can push one of ours on and at the moment we do that with Dan Neil. We sit Corry and Dan and if they play two sitters, Dan can push on.

"So we want that flexibility of one who can play deeper but also a bit higher if required. In an ideal world, we'd find that, a versatile player who can run and tackle, and can pass.