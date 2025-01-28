Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

There’s less than a week to go in the January transfer window, and Sunderland are still very much on the hunt to bring in attacking reinforcements.

But with several names linked in recent weeks, which deals have a chance of coming off, and which are likely to fall by the wayside? We’ve taken a closer look at some of the transfer stories that you might have missed below...

Newcastle United linked with Kilicsoy

Last week, reports from Turkey claimed that Sunderland were keen on signing Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy, with journalist Gökmen Özcan suggesting that the Black Cats have tabled a “package offer” for the starlet, which would include an initial loan, plus a “purchase option and bonus” if they secure promotion to the Premier League this season. In total, it is stated that any prospective deal would be worth £16.8 million.

But a fresh update on the Turkish international’s future suggests that Sunderland could face Premier League competition for Kilicsoy in the form of local rivals Newcastle United. As per Milliyet, the Magpies are also monitoring the teenager, and would be willing to pay as much as £15.9 million up front to sign him before next Monday’s transfer deadline. Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Ajax have also been credited with interest in recent days.

Pompey eye Cummings

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are said to be keen on a potential move for reported Sunderland target Daniel Cummings. The teenage striker is currently on the books at Celtic, where he has scored 24 goals in 25 outings for the Hoops’ B Team this season.

Despite that staggering goal return, however, he is yet to be offered a new contract in Glasgow, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the campaign. It is within this context that a number of clubs, including Sunderland, have been touted as admirers, and the latest to be credited with an interest are relegation-threatened Pompey.

Providing an update on the player, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph said: “Portsmouth are keen to sign Celtic striker Daniel Cummings on a pre-contract. The English Championship club want to make the 18-year-old part of their first team squad. Celtic are yet to formally offer him a new contract.”

Palmer assesses Akpom “blow”

Elsewhere, former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland have suffered a “blow” in their efforts to sign Ajax striker Chuba Akpom after reports from the Netherlands claimed that the player has “no interest” in joining the Black Cats this month.

French outlet Foot Mercato published a piece last week stating that Regis Le Bris’ side were one of a handful of clubs monitoring the former Middlesbrough marksman, but a subsequent update from Dutch title AD seemingly poured cold water over the links by stating that Akpom himself is not keen on the move.

And reflecting on the situation in an interview with Football League World, Palmer said: “Akpom, of course, is always going to be on the lips of teams who want to gain promotion given his prolific spell at Middlesbrough, but he's made it clear he doesn't want to move to Sunderland.

"To be fair, Ajax are not saying they want to sell him. It's a blow for the Black Cats who are looking to bring in that firepower until the end of the season, if he repeated the form he showed at Middlesbrough they would absolutely be in with a shout of getting automatic promotion. But as it stands, he has said he has no interest in moving to Sunderland."

LuaLua leaves Hartlepool

And finally, former Sunderland winger Kazenga LuaLua has parted company with Hartlepool United, the club have confirmed.

In a statement on their official website, the non-league outfit revealed that both the 34-year-old and defender Matthew Bondswell have left the Prestige Group Stadium. It reads: “Hartlepool United can confirm Matthew Bondswell and Kazenga LuaLua have departed the club upon the expiration of their contracts.

“The pair joined Pools in November, with LuaLua making eight appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium, while Bondswell played twice. The club will support both players as they look to continue their football career elsewhere.”

LuaLua previously spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign with Sunderland having signed from Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer. He left the club at the end of the season having made six appearances, registering one assist in the process.