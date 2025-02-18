Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United on Monday evening.

Neil Warnock has criticised the decision of Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris to make substitutions with his side 1-0 up against Leeds United on Monday evening.

The Black Cats conceded two late goals, including one in stoppage time, in a galling defeat at Elland Road that leaves them 10 points adrift of Daniel Farke’s side, and eight points short of the automatic promotion places. Sunderland had taken the lead through a smartly-worked Wilson Isidor strike before the interval, but were pegged back by a brace from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who was introduced from the bench with 20 minutes to go.

Le Bris would make changes of his own in the 76th minute, bringing on Eliezer Mayenda and Salis Abdul Samed for Chris Rigg and the aforementioned Isidor. Just moments after the double substitution, however, Leeds would find an equaliser, and speaking after the final whistle as part of Sky Sports’ coverage of the contest, Warnock criticised Le Bris’ decision to alter personnel while his side were ahead.

The former Leeds boss said: "He [Farke] had a decision that has won the game. That is the satisfaction. But on the other side of the coin, I have to say that I would never have made substitutions if I'd have been Sunderland and they're winning 1-0. Never."

Fellow pundit Michael Bridges added: "I was sat next to Neil and when they made the substitutions he said 1-0 up, I'd never change it because it didn't look like Leeds were going to get an opportunity.”

Warnock continued: "I just felt like that, and it's proven to be like that. But listen, it's a great win for Leeds and tactically the substitutes... they needed something else."

Sunderland’s next outing comes against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime, and Warnock went on to claim that the coming days now represent an interesting challenge for Le Bris as he looks to pick his side up from their late disappointment in Yorkshire.

He said: “It’s a good test for him [Le Bris] now at Sunderland. There was nothing wrong with the performance but they’ve got beat. They’re as sick as parrots now. They’re driving back up to Sunderland now and he’s got to be really bright.

“He’s got to get that out of his system before their next training session and just think about what they’ve done well this year, not what they’ve done tonight. Forget that now. He’s got to make it light-hearted and a bit of fun on the training ground for a few days because they’ve done brilliantly tonight.”

Speaking in a post-match press conference at Elland Road, Le Bris said: "It's still the same focus for us, a defeat here won't change our way of thinking. We are still in a good place and I think this team is improving game after game, even after a tough game like this one. The next layer for us is just winning at home in our next game. After that, we will see.

"I think it shows that we need a little bit more depth in our squad. I think this will be the case in the next few weeks because we will have two, three, four players who were injured. When they are fit again they are going to very useful for the team. I think this will make a difference.”