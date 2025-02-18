51 incredible photos of loyal Sunderland fans at Elland Road during 2-1 loss to Leeds United - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland fell to a late defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

Leeds United snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road.

Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely, and a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before, during and after the game against Leeds United:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

Related topics:SunderlandElland RoadLeeds UnitedPascal StruijkPromotion
