Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland captain Dan Neil has delivered an in-depth interview after the loss to Leeds at Elland Road

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil has delivered his honest verdict on Sunderland’s loss to promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road in the Championship on Monday night.

Daniel Farke’s snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road. Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland were eventually sunk by a brace from substitute defender Pascal Struijk, which sealed the win for Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship ahead of Sheffield United, who had briefly moved ahead of Leeds in the Table. Speaking after the game, however, Sunderland team captain Neil delivered a very forthright verdict on the clash.

Leeds United loss tough to take for Sunderland

“It's a really hard one to take,” Neil said after the game. “There's been a few this year where we've conceded late, which is no secret, so we're really disappointed with that. But I thought, analysing the game as a whole, I thought the first half we were really good, I thought we were the better team by a mile, I thought we controlled the ball out of possession really well.

“We forced them down the sides, didn't let them get in behind with their speed, kept the ball in front of them, we transitioned really well, found that first pass which allowed us to get up the pitch. I thought we got that one goal, but I thought we could have maybe been two up going into the half. The second half was always going to be a different story, we said that in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This place, when it gets going, they get right behind them, and they did right to the end. We struggled to get out a little bit in the second half, but I thought we still defended the box really, really well. I can't really remember too many big chances that they had, up until the two late goals.

“We'll have to look back at it, take the positives in terms of the first half and how we defended. We've also got to look at how we couldn't get out of the half in possession, because I think a team of our quality in possession needs to find a way to do that, especially in these big games.”

Sunderland kept sinking and sinking during chaotic second half

“It was just absolute chaos in the whole second half was just chaos because it felt like it was just wave after wave of attack,” Neil added. “They're now top of the league again for a reason. They're a good attacking team and we just kept sinking and sinking. It's tough to get out, especially away from home in a place like this, when the crowd gets right behind them and they've got quality players.

“Obviously, the second goal, like you said, to be honest, I can't really remember the build-up to it now. It feels like a bit of a blur, but if you're saying the volley, I think I kind of remember it. It was a shot and then shanked it out to Rothwell and then caused a bit of confusion, but I think we've got to look back at that because that's going to happen at times in games and we've got to know how to deal with it better next time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United celebrations a compliment to Sunderland

“I think if you look at Sheffield United away, if you look at Burnley away when we drew, and if you look at tonight, I think we've got to take that as a massive compliment as a squad because we're in every single game this season, especially the big ones,” Neil said when asked about Leeds’ celebrations at the end.

“Being on maybe the wrong side of especially the away results against the big teams, but I think the performances have deserved a lot, lot more. Like I said, we've got to take the positives from it and look at what we need to work on. 15 massive games coming up, there's still going to be twists and turns in the league. We know what the Championship's like, so we've got to treat every single game like a cup final at the end of the season.”