Not matter what happens in those two fixtures, the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place in the table - but their play-off semi-final opponents are yet to be decided with Bristol City, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Millwall amongst those in the mix. Two memorable occasions will lie in wait in the play-off semi-finals as what will surely be a sell-out crowd will hope to roar Regis Le Bris’ men to within 90 minutes of a potential Wembley appearance and promotion into the Premier League.