16 memorable fan photos from Sunderland's last Championship play-off semi-final - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 25th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Sunderland are targeting a place in the Premier League and are still waiting to discover their Championship play-off semi-final opponents.

Sunderland will round off their preparations for the Championship play-offs with games against Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers over the next week.

Not matter what happens in those two fixtures, the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place in the table - but their play-off semi-final opponents are yet to be decided with Bristol City, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Millwall amongst those in the mix. Two memorable occasions will lie in wait in the play-off semi-finals as what will surely be a sell-out crowd will hope to roar Regis Le Bris’ men to within 90 minutes of a potential Wembley appearance and promotion into the Premier League.

That will evoke memories of Sunderland’s last play-off semi-final home tie in May 2023 when over 46,000 supporters helped Tony Mowbray’s side to a 2-1 win against Luton Town before the Hatters overturned that deficit in the away leg. There may have been disappointment for the Wearside faithful - but there were some wonderful images captured during both legs of a tense semi-final.

1. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A detailed view of a Sunderland fan's cap full of badges prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Sunderland and Luton Town at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 13: A Sunderland fan's tattooed head seen prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Sunderland and Luton Town at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Sunderland fans hold up a flag reading 'Til the end' prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Sunderland and Luton Town at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Fans of Sunderland show their support during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Sunderland and Luton Town at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

