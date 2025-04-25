Sunderland will round off their preparations for the Championship play-offs with games against Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers over the next week.
Not matter what happens in those two fixtures, the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place in the table - but their play-off semi-final opponents are yet to be decided with Bristol City, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Millwall amongst those in the mix. Two memorable occasions will lie in wait in the play-off semi-finals as what will surely be a sell-out crowd will hope to roar Regis Le Bris’ men to within 90 minutes of a potential Wembley appearance and promotion into the Premier League.
That will evoke memories of Sunderland’s last play-off semi-final home tie in May 2023 when over 46,000 supporters helped Tony Mowbray’s side to a 2-1 win against Luton Town before the Hatters overturned that deficit in the away leg. There may have been disappointment for the Wearside faithful - but there were some wonderful images captured during both legs of a tense semi-final.
