Sunderland face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland return to action on Saturday with Régis Le Bris confirming that he will end his rotation policy as the play-offs near.

With that in mind, this is what we think he’ll go with both in terms of his starting XI and the bench...

Has been playing well since the international break and is expected to continue here as Sunderland gear up for the play-offs.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Has been playing well since the international break and is expected to continue here as Sunderland gear up for the play-offs. | Frank Reid

Trai Hume will be back in the side for this one byt Le Bris has an interesting dilemma as to whether he goes with Hjelde or Anderson at left back. Those two are more natural defenders but the combination of Browne and Hume might give Sunderland a bit more going forward. One to watch.

2. RB - Alan Browne

Trai Hume will be back in the side for this one byt Le Bris has an interesting dilemma as to whether he goes with Hjelde or Anderson at left back. Those two are more natural defenders but the combination of Browne and Hume might give Sunderland a bit more going forward. One to watch. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. Hard to see this partnership being broken up for the play-off semi finals now. | Frank Reid

