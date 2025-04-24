Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have won just one of their past five Championship matches

Former Sunderland icon Julio Arca has suggested that he can understand why Regis Le Bris has opted to rotate his side so heavily in recent weeks ahead of the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats have dropped points in four of their last five league outings, but are guaranteed a fourth-placed finish with two matches left to play, and the head coach has consequently taken the decision to rest a number of his key players in an effort to ensure that they are fully fit heading into his side’s semi-final first leg on May 9th.

And while Arca has admitted that he can empathise with fan frustrations about recent results and performances, the popular Argentine has claimed that he can see the “reason” behind Le Bris’ thinking.

What did Julio Arca say about Sunderland’s performances heading into Championship play-offs?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, Arca said: “If you look at the last five games, Sunderland have only won one out of five. It should depend on how you want to see the picture. People think, ‘Oh, well, the momentum of the team now is down because we lost four in five’. And then if you look at the manager's side, what he's trying to do is trying to save players' legs - trying to keep everyone as fit as he can to approach the most important thing of the season, that is the play-offs.

“So, I understand the fans' point of view, but I believe what the manager is doing, changing plans around, is for a reason. Obviously, if that reason works out in the right way, it's great. But if not, then you have to deal with the other side as well.

“It's a strange position to be, but at the same time, obviously, it's a good position to be. And that's the reason why it's good trying to understand what the manager is doing. We're here, we cannot go any higher, we're not going to go any lower, and we need to prepare in the right way for what's coming. And that's the reason I believe he's doing what he's doing.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s recent rotation?

Addressing his recent selection choices in the aftermath of Easter Monday’s 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers, Le Bris said: "We explained before that this part of the season, it has been a little bit weird. We didn't really have a choice because we had a very small squad and they played so many games with probably fourteen or fifteen players. It was really important to refresh the squad and it was possible because we had 76 points, and we deserved this opportunity. Now with two games to play and one per week, the situation will be different. It will be possible to start with our 'main' XI and I hope that we will find our rhythm, the right flow and dynamic.

“The main focus now is clearly the achievement of the season and what we want to do together. We have to show our desire to win together. I think that has mainly been the case. Even with the poor result, and in the end it was a defeat at home, I think everyone understood what we are doing now. It is time to switch into a different mode now, the play-offs mode, and I hope we will have everyone connected for that fixture.

“Every situation is unique and we have a specific situation where it was impossible to solve with other options. The players have shown before that they are able to react. For me, I am confident and I trust these players 100%. Now it's a question of mindset because the play-offs are totally different and the energy you have to manage is totally different. So I think we'll able to show the desire.”

