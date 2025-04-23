Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nazariy Rusyn has been speaking about his time with Sunderland.

Sunderland attacker Nazariy Rusyn has given a wide-ranging interview on his failure to properly settle on Wearside, as well as the series of events which led to his January departure from the Black Cats.

The Ukrainian left the Stadium of Light to join Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on loan during the winter window having struggled to make much of an impression on Regis Le Bris’ first team this season.

Rusyn initially signed for Sunderland from Zorya Lugansk in 2023, but registered just two goals and an assist across 32 outings prior to his exit. As things stand, Hajduk Split retain an option to make the 26-year-old’s stint permanent at the end of the current campaign, although it remains to be seen whether they will choose to or not.

What has Nazariy Rusyn said about his time with Sunderland?

Speaking to Foot Boom, Rusyn delivered a frank assessment of his time in the North East, and has strongly suggested that he is unlikely to return to Sunderland following his current loan spell.

Addressing his initial period on Wearside, he said: “When I arrived, we talked, and the coach [Tony Mowbray] said he loved me and was counting on me. I understood that I hadn't gone through pre-season and that I had to familiarise myself with the team during the Championship. We agreed to gradually integrate me into the team. The coach explained to me: ‘Don't worry, I'll give you three or four games so you get comfortable and aren't afraid of making mistakes.’ So, initially I played 10 minutes, then 15, then 20. At one point, he said I would start.”

When asked why he had failed to reach his full potential for Sunderland, Rusyn responded: “I don't want to defend myself or make excuses. I think I was somewhat hampered by the fact that I joined the team very late and didn't go through pre-season, so I didn't have time to adapt. I went straight to the heart of the matter, having to get used to new realities during the Championship. Also, in the last month before the transfer, I didn't play or even train at Zorya due to a groin problem. I was recovering the whole time.”

Rusyn also went on to address the injury that sidelined him for nine games last season, as well as his struggles with the English language. He added: “I developed a blood clot in my calf. It was the first time in my life I'd ever seen anything like that. Suddenly, my muscle started to hurt, and it got worse day by day. They did a test, and it turned out to be a blood clot. I was on blood-thinning pills. I had to stop playing football for two months.

“I had absolutely no knowledge of the language. When you're with the team 24/7 and you don't speak English, it's very difficult. I understand that's my problem, not the team's or the coaching staff's. I needed to understand the language. I went with the intention of learning as I went. In any case, I think I gained invaluable experience. I think it was about seven or eight months [before he settled]. After that period, my language and communication improved.”

When asked about the quality of the Championship as a division, he said: “I think the Championship is in the top six leagues. People think it's not a very high level, but you can't imagine the intensity! I wouldn't say all the teams are great, but the league has 46 rounds, and matches happen every three days. The competition is fierce.”

Rusyn was also asked if he was a player who required absolute confidence from his head coach, to which he replied: “Every player wants to go to a coach they trust, whose demands they understand, and with whom they feel comfortable working. That's what 11 out of 10 players will tell you. From my experience, I've learned that you should go where the coach wants you, not the sporting director, the agents, or anyone else. Overall, I think I'm a specific player. I have a specific character. And yes, you're right, I need to feel the coach's faith in me.”

Having played under three different head coaches, plus interim boss Mike Dodds, in just one-and-a-half years in England, Rusyn was quizzed on the challenges such a high turnover in the dugout presented. He said: “Of course, it's difficult when one coach leaves and another arrives. However, in football, you have to be able to adapt to everything. Probably the best [period of his Sunderland career] was under Michael Beale at the start of last year, when I managed to score two goals in a short period. But after that, he was sacked.”

Rusyn also went on to detail his relationship with current Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris. He continued: “I hadn't spoken to him even once. The coach treated me like everyone else, but as the season progressed, it became clear he was counting on other players. New forwards were added to the team. And while in the first two months I was still a substitute for 10 or 15 minutes, after that I stopped appearing on the pitch altogether. There were times when I played right-back in training. It happens. I could have been offended, but I decided to keep working hard and stay in shape for a winter outing.

“There was a meeting with the sporting director and the coaches. They said something had to be decided regarding me. And what can be decided here? We agreed that I need to play somewhere else.”

When asked if there was a chance that he could return to Sunderland in the future, Rusyn concluded: “I went on loan to Hajduk until the summer. However, as I understand it, Sunderland insisted on including a purchase option in the deal. That's their position.”

