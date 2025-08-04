Sunderland’s summer business takes shape with major updates on Mepham, Guiu, Adli and Toffolo

Sunderland’s summer transfer business continues to take shape under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, with updates emerging on multiple fronts as Régis Le Bris looks to strengthen his Premier League squad. Here, we take a look at the main stories that you may have missed:

Sunderland-linked defender updates

Speaking to Roker Report’s Ha’way The Podcast, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie revealed that while experience remains on the agenda, the Black Cats are prioritising pace and athleticism – particularly at centre-back. That means a return for last season’s loanee Chris Mepham appears unlikely. “He’s not really the profile they’re looking for in the Premier League,” Downie said, adding that the club want “a big, physical, quick, athletic centre-back – at least one, if not two.”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano reports that 29-year-old Harry Toffolo has agreed to join MLS side Charlotte FC, ending any lingering speculation over a move to Wearside following Sunderland’s capture of Reinildo Mandava. The Black Cats’ loan move for Chelsea striker Marc Guiu has been delayed after the 19-year-old’s planned flight to the North East was postponed on Sunday. Downie says the deal remains on track, with an agreement in place between the clubs despite the setback.

Sunderland striker hunt latest

Meanwhile, French journalist Julien Laurens claims Sunderland are ready to bid for Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli. The Morocco international, valued at €23million (£19.5million), is also attracting interest from Wolves and West Ham, with Leverkusen prepared to sell if their price is met.

Adli, who was born in Béziers and began his professional career with Toulouse, has developed into a dynamic and versatile attacking threat since joining Leverkusen in 2021. He has made 94 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 14 goals, and was part of Xabi Alonso’s treble-chasing side that lifted the 2023-24 Bundesliga title without losing a single game.

Operating as a winger, attacking midfielder or secondary striker, Adli’s direct style, pressing intensity and link-up play have made him an attractive target for clubs aiming to inject creativity and work rate into their attacking line. He contributed four goals and six assists in the Bundesliga last season, while also playing a key role in Leverkusen’s cup and European campaigns.

In other news, Real Madrid have reportedly finalised their plan for young strikers Endrick and Gonzalo García – and it could close the door on any Sunderland move. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Madrid intends to keep Endrick as their first-choice number nine this season, with García instead heading out on loan to gain experience. The club will review the situation in December, with the possibility of García returning in January if Endrick struggles for form.

That plan has attracted interest from several clubs, with Getafe among the Spanish suitors. In England, Sunderland, Leeds United and other Premier League sides were monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation. However, the Black Cats’ interest is likely to have cooled following the season-long loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu.

