Harry Toffolo, 29, has agreed a move to Charlotte FC after being linked with Sunderland this summer

Charlotte FC have agreed a deal to sign former Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo – with the player accepting all terms and already undergoing medical tests in the United States, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Sunderland earlier this summer, before the Black Cats completed the signing of Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer from Atlético Madrid.

Toffolo, who made just four Premier League appearances for Forest last season, will now continue his career in Major League Soccer. Romano reports that the Englishman has signed a three-year contract with Charlotte FC, with the formalities of the deal already at an advanced stage.

“EXCL: Charlotte FC agree deal to sign Harry Toffolo as new fullback as former Nottingham Forest player has accepted all conditions,” Romano posted on social media regarding the full-back. “Three-year contract, he’s already in Charlotte for medical tests.”

Toffolo had been seen as a solid, experienced full-back option by several clubs this summer, including interest from the Championship and abroad. Sunderland had assessed his situation prior to their move for Reinildo, as Régis Le Bris looked to add Premier League experience to his squad following promotion from the Championship.

However, with Sunderland opting for the 31-year-old Mozambican international, who has Champions League pedigree and title-winning experience with Lille and Atlético Madrid, the door opened for Charlotte FC to finalise their pursuit of Toffolo.

Toffolo becomes the latest high-profile European addition to the MLS club, who have been targeting players with top-level experience as they seek to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference. His arrival is expected to bring stability and leadership to their back line.

For Sunderland, Reinildo has already made his debut in central defence during the recent pre-season friendly against Real Betis. The versatile left-footer is expected to compete with Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Harrison Jones for the left-sided roles in the Black Cats’ back four, with his signing seen as a significant coup given the calibre of clubs he’s represented.

With Toffolo’s move to MLS now sealed, any lingering speculation about a return to English football – and Wearside in particular – can be put to bed. Charlotte’s acquisition brings closure to a story that once had potential Premier League implications.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

