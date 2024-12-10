Neil Harris will leave Millwall for a second time this weekend

Millwall manager Neil Harris has confirmed that he will step down from his role with Sunderland’s Championship rivals after Saturday’s away trip to Middlesbrough.

The 47-year-old is currently in the midst of his second stint in charge of the Lions, having returned to The Den in February on a contract that was set to run until June 2025. Previously, he spent four years in the dugout between 2015 and 2019. Alongside his spells as manager, Harris is also an on-field legend in East London, and remains the club’s all-time record goal-scorer.

His reappointment came with Millwall languishing one point above the relegation zone. By the end of last season, he had guided them to a 13th-placed finish, three points above Sunderland following the Black Cats’ disastrous second half of the campaign.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Harris confirmed that this week’s Championship double-header against Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will be his final two matches in charge of the Lions. He said: "Everyone knows this club is more than a job to me, it's my club, and always will be. I always said when I returned that I would leave when the time felt right, and now is that time."

A club statement said recruitment is already under way for Harris' successor, with interim management plans to be announced after the weekend. Director of football Steve Gallen said: "A comprehensive recruitment process was already under way for a new head coach. The direction we as a club want to head in is clear and the next head coach will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our strategy."

Chairman James Berylson added that he accepted Harris' decision after discussions together in recent days. He said: "As we look forward, the appointment of our next head coach will align with the clear strategy and vision I have previously laid out for the future of Millwall Football Club, both on and off the pitch.”

At the time of writing, Millwall are on a winless run of four matches. The Lions have won six of their 18 games so far this season and are six points off the play-off places, with a defeat at home by Coventry City on Saturday representing their first defeat in 10 games.