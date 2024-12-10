One of Sunderland's main rivals for promotion into the Premier League have been hit by a major injury blow.

Sunderland are not the only Championship promotion contender in action during a hectic midweek schedule as the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United all prepare for challenging fixtures.

The latter of that trio have been dealt a major injury blow as the Whites put together the final preparations for their home game with fifth-placed Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. Former Barcelona and Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo has been a regular in Daniel Farke’s side throughout the first four months of the season but hobbled out of Saturday’s home win against Derby County just before the midway point of the first-half and has now been ruled out of action until the new year.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke said: "Sadly, bad news with Junior Firpo. It means he will definitely be out over the Festive period so in the next upcoming, whatever, seven league games, he won't be in contention so for that, definitely bad news with him.”

Farke also confirmed he is facing a ‘late call’ over full-back Jayden Bogle after he suffered ‘some muscle pain’ following his side’s 2-0 home win against Derby on Saturday. The former Norwich City defender has not trained in recent days and Farke believes Bogle is now a major doubt to face Boro.

"Most of the players came through the game without major injuries,” explained the Whites boss. “There are some question marks around Jayden Bogle because he felt also some muscle pain. He was not in the sessions in the last day so at the moment it's perhaps a bit more likely he will miss the game than that he is available, but we still have a bit of hope and will make a late decision with him because he was and is in a really good shape and obviously we would like to have him with us.

"But it will definitely be late call with Jayden Bogle. We have scanned him so there is no structural damage so it's not a major thing and it is perhaps more to do with the load and with a quick turnaround it's a big question mark if he's available. It feels a little bit on the stretch anyhow and we will make a late decision with him.