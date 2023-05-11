Sunderland are potentially just three games away from a return to the Premier League. The first hurdle they have to overcome to make that dream into a reality is against Rob Edwards’ Luton Town.

The Hatters finished 3rd in the Championship table having taken 80 points from their 46 games, 11 more than the Black Cats. Luton, who have never played in the Premier League, head to Wearside knowing a good result away from home will benefit them when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Hatters will have to deal with the absence of striker Cauley Woodrow who has been ruled-out of Saturday’s game. Despite making just three starts all season, Woodrow had regained his place in Edwards’ first-team and even made back-to-back starts during games against Rotherham United and Reading last month.

However, a knee-injury has kept him out of action ever since and is expected to keep him sidelined for both upcoming games against Tony Mowbray’s side. Speaking about the 28-year-old, Edwards said: “It might be too tight the second leg.

"I think he’d have to hope to get through and then maybe Cauley has a chance. I don't want to be disrespectful and start talking about getting to the final, but I think that will be where Cauley’s chances will be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad