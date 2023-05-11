Tony Mowbray has ruled out the prospect of Dan Ballard returning for the first leg of Sunderland's play off semi final against Luton Town.

Ballard has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Northern Ireland in March, but there had been some hope that he could return if Sunderland were able to extend their campaign.

However, Mowbray responded with a simple 'no' when asked whether the 23-year-old would be back for Saturday evening's game.

There could be better news elsewhere, with Mowbray hinting that Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch might be available. Both were withdrawn with injuries during the 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale, and have had scans this week.

Neither are currently in training but there is some hope that will change tomorrow.

"Neither of them trained today," Mowbray said.

"They might train tomorrow and if they get through the session there’s a chance they’ll play.

"In all honesty I don’t know if they are going to be available or not at this stage."

Sunderland trained with 13 players on Thursday, underlining the scale of the injury issues they will have to overcome if they are to make it past Luton Town and then win at Wembley.

As it stands, the players unavailable for Luton's visit is: Niall Huggins, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Jewison Bennette, Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart.

