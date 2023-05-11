Sunderland reveal stunning ticket update ahead of Luton Town clash

After sealing their place in the play-offs with a brilliant win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday evening, it’s the Hatters that stand in Sunderland’s way of another trip to Wembley - just a year since their triumph over Wycombe Wanderers last season. Sunderland host Luton on Saturday aiming to get a positive result that will allow them to travel to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16 full of confidence they can reach yet another play-off final.