Sunderland reveal stunning ticket update ahead of Luton Town clash

Sunderland host Luton Town in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).

By Joe Buck
Published 11th May 2023, 18:17 BST- 1 min read

After sealing their place in the play-offs with a brilliant win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday evening, it’s the Hatters that stand in Sunderland’s way of another trip to Wembley - just a year since their triumph over Wycombe Wanderers last season. Sunderland host Luton on Saturday aiming to get a positive result that will allow them to travel to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 16 full of confidence they can reach yet another play-off final.

And ahead of Saturday’s crucial first-leg, the club have announced that the Stadium of Light is a sell-out for the match against Rob Edward’s side. Tony Mowbray’s side, meanwhile, haven’t tasted defeat at home since March. 

45,383 Black Cats supporters will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light on Saturday who, with the help of a Spirit of 37 display, will hope to create ‘an iconic atmosphere’ to welcome the players onto the pitch.

