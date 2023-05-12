The Sunderland team set to face Luton as Tony Mowbray faces more injury concerns: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats still have several first-team players unavailable, with Danny Batth, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Elliot Emblton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette all sidelined.
Centre-back Dan Ballard will also be absent with a hamstring issue, despite hopes he could play a part, while Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin were both forced off during Monday’s win at Preston.
Sunderland should go into the game with confidence, though, following a nine match unbeaten run to get into the play-offs.
Here’s our predicted line-up to face Luton at the Stadium of Light in the first leg: