Tony Mowbray says he is unlikely to take a risk on either Dan Ballard or Aji Alese as Sunderland try and plot their way to the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The club are suffering from a lengthy injury list as the prepare to face Luton Town, and are impacted particularly badly in defensive positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though there is some hope that Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch will be fit to play some part, Mowbray could be going into both legs without a recognised central defender.

While there had been some hope that Ballard might be able to return from a hamstring problem, and while Aji Alese has made a return to very light training, Mowbray has strongly signaled that he will risk neither in the semi final.

“I think Dan’s too far away at this moment to make these games," Mowbray said.

"They come pretty quickly – Saturday, Tuesday – so I don’t think Dan Ballard is going to make it. Aji is out there with the physios today, side-footing volleys and running in and out of cones. But he hasn’t kicked a ball for nine weeks. I don’t think so [him playing]. "The team have done amazingly well and have just won away to Preston 3-0. I’m not sitting here thinking we desperately need to get these players back in straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They would help, of course, and it would be great to be able to put a player or two on the bench that would enable us to get them on if we needed to see a game out, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

While having what is probably the smallest defence in the UK is far from ideal, Mowbray hopes the adversity has helped to foster a strong spirit amongst the group.

"Our lads, I think the mentality has been... because of the injuries and because of the adversity of the season, just go out and express ourselves, do what we're good at and see where it takes us," Mowbray said.