Sunderland confirm plans for Stadium of Light display before Luton Town semi final

Sunderland are set to unveil a special addition surfer banner for this weekend's play-off semi final first leg against Luton Town, with the Spirit of 37 set to reprise their fan display in the Roker End to create 'an iconic atmosphere'.

The club have opted against recreating the TIFO display used last season for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, stating that a 'very small minority' who have thrown missiles at the Stadium of Light this season have left the club on FA report on a number of occasions.

With a bumper crowd expected, fans have been urged to get to their seats early.

A club statement reads: "Following a stunning collaboration for the last season’s League One Play-Off fixture, a cauldron of noise is once again set to greet the Lads when they exit the tunnel against Luton Town.

"The Club has designed and is set to unveil a special edition #TilTheEnd surfer in the East Stand, with SO37’s renowned flag display set to create a sea of red and white in the Roker End and beyond.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to recreate the unforgettable TIFO display used last season versus Sheffield Wednesday due to a significant rise in the number of occasions the Club has been on report to the FA this season.

"This is predominantly due to a very small minority of home fans throwing missiles – for clarity, FA guidelines deem any item thrown towards the playing surface as a missile, including card and paper – and further instances of this will likely result in the Club facing sanctions.

"SO37 therefore understood the decision earlier in the campaign to prioritise flag displays in the hope that they would continue to build a long-term resonance amongst the fan base and become a core part of all future matchdays.

"We are also encouraging fans to act responsibly at the Stadium of Light and Kenilworth Road to demonstrate to fans around the world the class and passion for which our supporters are renowned.