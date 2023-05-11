Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley is to leave Rob Edwards' squad at the end of the season after five years at the club.

The 31-year-old has made 175 appearances since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in 2018 but has only featured 19 times during the 2022-23 campaign

Luton Town said the decision had been taken following "amicable discussions" with head coach Edwards.

"I have so much respect for him as a human being and a player, because he's done such a great job as captain of this club for such a long time," said Edwards.

"We have a huge couple of weeks ahead of us and he will play a big part in that, but I urge every supporter to thank him for what he has done for Luton Town whenever you get the chance."