Sunderland are set to face Luton Town over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

By James Copley
Published 11th May 2023, 08:01 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley is to leave Rob Edwards' squad at the end of the season after five years at the club.

The 31-year-old has made 175 appearances since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in 2018 but has only featured 19 times during the 2022-23 campaign

Luton Town said the decision had been taken following "amicable discussions" with head coach Edwards.

"I have so much respect for him as a human being and a player, because he's done such a great job as captain of this club for such a long time," said Edwards.

"We have a huge couple of weeks ahead of us and he will play a big part in that, but I urge every supporter to thank him for what he has done for Luton Town whenever you get the chance."

Luton Town have also confirmed that they have sold out their allocation for the first-leg play-off game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

