Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from across the Championship.

Leeds United could be set to lose another member of their squad with under a month to go until the start of the new Championship season.

The Whites suffered play-off final heartache when a goal from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong condemned Daniel Farke’s side to a narrow Wembley defeat in May and ensured Southampton secured an immediate return to the Premier League. The financial implications of that loss have been widely reported and Leeds have gone some way to easing their concerns with the sale of promising youngster Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and further income is set to be secured as Diego Llorente closes in on a £2.5m move to La Liga club Real Betis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier are all said to be the subject of interest from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe - but it is Finnish international midfielder Glen Kamara who could be the latest player to leave Leeds after he was strongly linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Rennes. The former Rangers star made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Whites last season but could now depart for France after Ouest-France reported Rennes are nearing an agreement to sign the 28-year-old midfielder. The Ligue 1 club’s new sporting director Frederic Massara has described Kamara as ‘definitely interesting’ - but stopped just short of revealing the current stance of a possible move away from Elland Road.

He said: “He is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting, but of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly.”

Sheffield United join race for free agent

Callum O’Hare is set to be one of the most in-demand Championship free agents after his departure from Coventry City was confirmed last week.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists in 182 appearances in all competitions during a four-year stay with the Sky Blues and was a key part of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final last season before a penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester United ended any thoughts of a final clash with Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images