Sunderland linked with Alan Browne as Kristjaan Speakman weighs up double transfer decision
Sunderland’s pre-season begins this coming Saturday with Régis Le Bris’ team set to face a double-header against South Shields and Gateshead.
The Black Cats have concluded one oncoming deal so far this summer with the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore. Shot-stopper Alex Bass has left Sunderland for Notts County whilst last season’s number two Nathan Bishop has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan.
Here, though, we take a look at the main transfer headlines that you may have missed as Sunderland gear up to face South Shields and Gateshead this weekend:
Speakman’s double decision
Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is set to make decisions on two players who have trialled with the club this month.
Former Stoke City man Blondy Nna Noukeu has been training with Sunderland over the past seven days and formed part of the senior group.
Nna Noukeu is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Stoke City. First-choice Patterson is expected to stay this summer despite interest with Moore having arrived to provide cover and competition.
The 22-year-old has mainly played academy football but did spend some time on loan with Crawley Town and Southend United before his release by The Potters last summer.
Youth goalkeeper Robert Cook, 17, has arrived at Sunderland and has been on trial at the Academy of Light this week, The Echo has learned. The Australian is expected to visit other clubs this summer.
Sunderland eyeing Alan Browne deal
Sunderland are keen on a deal to sign former Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, The Echo understands.
Browne is a free agent following his departure from Deepdale at the end of last season and the Black Cats believe he could be a strong addition to their squad as they look to push for a play-off place this season.
It's understood that the 29-year-old has held positive initial talks with Sunderland and visited the region as he weighs up his next steps, though he does have other interest elsewhere. The Black Cats are keen on strengthening their central midfield and have also held an interest in former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood.
