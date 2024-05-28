Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest news from across the Championship as one Leeds United midfielder is closing on an exit from Elland Road.

Leeds United’s preparations for a second consecutive season in the Championship are set to get underway with the departure of a former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder.

Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final as a goal from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong lifted his side into the Premier League and condemned the Whites to another year in the second tier. The Wembley loss has left Farke with some difficult decisions to make over his squad as a number of players are set to return from loan spells elsewhere.

The likes of Robin Koch, Max Wober, Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca are all currently set to return from season-long spells with clubs in Europe - and it is the latter of that quartet that is closing in on another season away from Elland Road. Roca has spent last season with La Liga club Real Betis and made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Seville-based outfit as they ended the season in seventh place in Spanish football’s top tier.

However, Spanish outlet Alficon Deportiva have now claimed Betis are keen to take advantage of Leeds’ Wembley heartache and secure another season-long loan deal for the midfielder. The report states Roca has already ‘expressed his intention’ to remain at the Estadio Benito Villamarín and retaining his services is viewed as a priority for manager Manuel Pellegrini as he prepares to lose Argentinian international midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer this summer.

Man Utd legend warned after landing Championship role

Wayne Rooney has been told he will have to ‘really earn his corn’ as he prepares to step back into management with Plymouth Argyle.

After a deeply disappointing spell in charge of Birmingham City, the Manchester United and England legend has been tempted back into the dugout by an offer from the Pilgrims. Rooney will take charge of a side that ended last season just a point above the relegation zone after a 1-0 home win against Hull City on the final day of the campaign secured their second tier status and condemned Rooney’s former club Birmingham to life in League One.

With all eyes now on how the former England captain will cope with life at Home Park, pundit Andy Townsend has warned Rooney he will have to prove himself as a coach if he is to move on from what he described as ‘a total disaster’ at Birmingham.