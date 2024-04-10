Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

51 stunning photos of Sunderland fans as 2,916 away end at Leeds United watches Championship clash - gallery

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 10th Apr 2024, 07:54 BST

The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough despite piling on the pressure in the second half. Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Luke O’Nien on the arm inside the Black Cats’ box, yet the referee waved play on.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans at Elland Road:

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedElland RoadSunderlandLeedsLuke O'Nien

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.