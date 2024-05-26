Ex-Sunderland, West Brom and Leicester City man wins 13th major honour after FA Cup victory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland, West Brom and Leicester City man Jonny Evans has claimed his second FA Cup winners medal.
The Northern Ireland international - who has regularly partnered Sunderland defender Dan Ballard for the national side - started on the bench for Manchester United against Manchester City at Wembley this afternoon. Jonny Evans, 36, is also the brother of recently released Sunderland captain Corry Evans.
The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first-half after goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, then surviving an onslaught from their city rivals in the second-half to win the game 2-1 after Jermey Doku’s strike towards the end of the game.
Evans was brought on as a second-half substitute to close the game out with another former Sunderland loanee, Amad Diallo, left on the bench by Erik ten Hag. The win marked Evans’ first FA Cup for Manchester United and his second winners’ medal after winning the competition with Leicester City in 2021.
Evans adds the 2024 FA Cup to a glittering career that includes three Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, four Community Shields, a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup. The win at Wembley takes Evans’ major trophy tally to 13.
The ex-West Brom man enjoyed two loan stints with Sunderland earlier in his career. The first came during the 2006-07 season under Roy Keane. Evans was signed in the January and helped Sunderland gain promotion to the Premier League, making 18 appearances. Evans then signed for Keane a second time the following season and helped the Black Cats avoid relegation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.