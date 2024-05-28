Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are searching for Michael Beale’s permanent successor as head coach

Sunderland's search for a new head coach is now close to reaching 100 days without resolution, so what's the latest with the candidates linked most heavily to the role. Who has dropped out of contention and who is still available to hire? We take a closer look...

WILL STILL

Still the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers and still, at this stage at least, available. Held talks with Norwich City over their vacancy but the Canaries are believed to be on the brink of appointing FC Nordsjaelland head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. Still has long been admired by some of Sunderland's hierarchy and was a contender after Tony Mowbray's departure.

What would have been a difficult hire has been made a little easier by Still's exit from Stade de Reims, and though it was initially not clear whether he was a frontrunner for this vacancy there is thought to have been some dialogue in recent times. Whether that progresses over the coming days and weeks remains to be seen. Still is known to be keen to land a job in the UK and is content to drop into the Championship to do so.

DANNY ROHL

Rohl put an end to any speculation over his future by signing a new, long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday last week. Sunderland had been impressed by Rohl's elite coaching background and his spectacular impact at Wednesday this season, not only leading them to safety but doing so with aggressive playing style. Rohl had raised doubts over his future at the club towards the end of the campaign but talks progressed quickly and positively following their survival at the Stadium of Light and so in all likelihood, the Black Cats will have known for a little while before he put pen to paper that the German was going nowhere.

BO SVENSSON

Svensson was said to be of interest to Sunderland after leaving his role at Mainz earlier in the season. He has since opted to stay in the Bundesliga, signing a deal to take over at FC Union Berlin from July.

LIAM ROSENIOR

Rosenior's shock sacking at Hull City quickly led to him becoming one of the favourites with the bookmakers for the Sunderland vacancy. His coaching reputation and solid performance at Hull make him a credible candidate, particularly if talks with those the club have been tracking over recent months don't progress. Has reportedly turned down to the chance to talk to Plymouth and Birmingham City of late but the Sunderland job would surely appeal.

RENE MARIC

Maric has been linked the role heavily over the last month or so, with it being understood that he has previously been a strong candidate for the role when previously vacant. As it stands it looks unlikely to be him, with strong reports from Germany that he will be promoted at Bayern Munich to form part of Vincent Kompany's backroom staff. Clarity on that front is likely to come soon, with a deal to take Kompany to Germany believed to very close.

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM

Heckingbottom was strongly linked with the role in the weeks following Michael Beale's departure. Held talks with Plymouth Argyle before Wayne Rooney's appointment and alongside Alex Neil, is believed to be one of the early frontrunners for the vacancy at Birmingham City. Given the time he has been available since his departure from Sheffield United and that Sunderland's search is still ongoing, it seems fair to surmise that the club are looking elsewhere at this stage.

ANYTHING ELSE TO NOTE?