Chris Rigg wants regular starts next season and has spoken of his love for Sunderland fans

Chris Rigg has set his stall out ahead of the summer transfer window, explaining he wants to start regularly next season.

Hebburn-born Rigg signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18. The midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest already from several clubs in England and around Europe.

The midfielder made his 21st appearance of the season on the final day against Sheffield Wednesday and his 24th career appearance in all competitions despite still being only 16 years old. Rigg also netted three goals against Crewe Alexandra, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers during 2023-24.

"Personally, it's been a good season for me. I made my Championship debut, scored my first Championship goals, but mainly it's just been about having those opportunities and just being around (the first team)," said Rigg when reflecting on last season.

"It was mad because I didn't really know I was going (on the pre-season tour last summer) until a couple of weeks before. I thought I was going to go just to get a bit of men's experience and come back and maybe be on the bench a few times, but it's a lot different. I'm trying to cement my place.

"I want to be a regular starter. I'm trying to hit many targets in terms of goals and assists and try and get us back in the Premier League,” Rigg added.

Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer interest with the highly-rated youth prodigy seen as one of the premier talents in world football for his age. The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all understood to be keen on Rigg.

Rigg created major headlines when he scored for Sunderland against Southampton in the Championship earlier this season, becoming the club's youngest-ever league goalscorer when heading in Sunderland's fifth of the game from an Abdoullah Ba cross.

"The night before (the Southampton game) I was nervous - I was just trying to calm myself down," Rigg said. "After, when you've scored the goal, you're on a high, you don't know what to do - especially in the moment as well. It's the best feeling. It's something you can't really put into words, scoring a goal is the best feeling ever."

Rigg’s rise to prominence has created a bond between player and fans with many Sunderland supporting Rigg will remain on Wearside beyond this summer amid transfer interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs. Sunderland fans now have their own chant for Rigg too.

"I've got nothing but love for the fans," Rigg said of Sunderland fans. "I laugh every time I hear the chant but you can hear it when you play. I'm trying to concentrate but you can't help but just laugh about it."