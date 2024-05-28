Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young Sunderland midfielder has shown serious potential this season amid talk of a new contract

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones could have a contract decision to make this summer.

The young attacking midfielder is expected to be offered a new contract by Sunderland after a string of impressive performances for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side. The Young Black Cats advanced to the final of the Premier League 2 play-off final with Jones a regular in the side.

Jones - who missed the entirety of last season due to injury - started as Sunderland were defeated by Tottenham 3-1 in the final in London last weekend, and was replaced by his brother Jaydon Jones late in the game.

The 19-year-old’s contract was due to expire this summer but Sunderland triggered a year’s extension. There are now plans to secure the future of the promising midfielder with fresh terms after Jones rejected the club’s initial attempts last year.

Here, we take a look at every word Jones said after the final against Spurs:

Losing to Tottenham and under-21 season

HJ: “It's been a long old season, it started back in June, and here we are end of May. So been 11 months of training, hard work and improving every day and that's ultimately what's got us here, but unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that final step, which we look to do next year and hopefully come back stronger next year.

“It's a strange game, football sometimes rewards different things and I think we had definitely loads of chances to put away, I think we definitely deserve more than one, especially first half, I think we had a few really good chances and I think they almost like sucker punched us, so when we were on top they scored, they scored their goals and that really just deflated us, and it took us a while to get going again, but yeah it's something to definitely keep working on.”

Experiences at Sunderland and ‘brilliant’ coaching

HJ: “I think the coaching this year has been brilliant, John (John Hewitson) and Murts (Graeme Murty), John especially has shown us the way how to play, we spent hours on the training pitch learning how to do it by getting it wrong, which we have done a lot, that's only the way you learn, yeah constant development and just to keep doing it, that's what as a young player that's what football looks like, just constant development and hopefully a career in the game.

“He (Murty) said at the end he couldn't be more proud of us, people say we shouldn't be here, but Murts completely disregards that, we deserve to be here and that we should be almost trying to beat these teams, which we are trying to do, and yeah it's just a constant reiteration that we deserve to be here, and yeah he said at the end he couldn't be prouder, but it's the first step into the long term.”

Playing with his brother and bouncing back from injury