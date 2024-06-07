Leeds United star has 'concrete interest' as Blackburn Rovers set for Euro 2024 windfall
Leeds United’s failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has left the Whites at risk of losing a number of key players.
The likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Illan Meslier have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road since Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Southampton in last month’s Championship play-off final. However, it is a Whites academy product Archie Gray that is said to have ‘concrete interest’ from at least one Premier League club.
The 18-year-old has rapidly become a key player in Farke’s side after making his senior debut on the opening day of last season in a dramatic home draw against Cardiff City. An accomplished and composed display set the tone for what was to follow as the youngster went on to make 52 appearances across all competitions over the remainder of his first full campaign at senior level. His consistency was also rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England Under-21 squad and Gray marked his debut with a goal in a 5-1 hammering of Azerbaijan in March.
What lies ahead for the versatile youngster remains to be seen but there are several reports suggesting Gray has a number of admirers willing to give him a chance to shine in the Premier League. Football Insider have claimed Tottenham Hotspur are ‘plotting a move’ for Gray during the summer transfer window as they look to provide competition for right-back Pedro Porro next season. The report states Spurs have a ‘concrete interest’ in the youngster and view Gray as a potential replacement for Emerson Royal, who has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ange Postecoglou.
Former star could net windfall for Rovers
Blackburn Rovers are set to land an unexpected windfall during this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals.
The Ewood Park club sold promising midfielder Adam Wharton to Premier League club Crystal Palace during the January transfer window in a deal that could be worth around £22m. The Rovers academy product has eased into life in the top flight and earned a maiden call-up to the England senior squad, making his debut in Monday’s friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James Park.
His performance was enough to convince Gareth Southgate to name the youngster in his final 26-man squad for the finals of Euro 2024 and the Lancashire Telegraph have reported Wharton could earn Rovers a ‘significant payment’ from Palace if he makes a competitive debut during the tournament. The 20-year-old is also believed to be attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich and that could land Rovers a further financial boost after they negotiated a sell-on clause in the deal that took Wharton to Palace earlier this year.
Southgate had first named a provisional 33-man England squad ahead of friendlies with Bosnia and Iceland with goalkeeper James Trafford, defenders Jarrad Branthwaite, Harry Maguire and Jarell Quansah, midfielder Curtis Jones and forwards Jack Grealish and James Maddison missing out on a place in the final 26-man contingent.
