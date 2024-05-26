Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from around the Championship as the summer transfer window prepares to open for business.

The future of Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics is set to be one of the stories of the summer transfer window after he hit a rich vein of form last season.

The former Peterborough United and Bristol City frontman plundered his way to 33 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions - and that meant he became the first Rovers player to hit the 30-goal mark since former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer. With talk over his future understandably dominating the headlines, Szmodics has given some indication over how he views the next step in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking recently, he told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Obviously I’d love to stay at Blackburn because you want to be the main man and this season I’ve taken that role and I’ve loved it. But like I said, there’s nothing right now but if there’s a Premier League team that’s gonna really give you a shot I think, you know, it’s my dream growing up.

“It’s everyone’s dream growing up to play at the highest level and I’ve played in the National League and I have played League One, League Two and now the Championship. I would be stupid, and I know Blackburn fans, obviously, want me to stay and I’d love to stay but if there’s an opportunity to go and play in the Premier League.”

The likes of Everton, Brentford and Championship champions Leicester City have all been strongly linked with a move for Szmodics - but it is Turkish giants Galatasaray that are the latest club said to be keen on the two-times capped Republic of Ireland international. TEAMtalk have claimed the SuperLig side are hoping to boost their attacking options this summer and suggests they could tempt Rovers with a £12m offer for their prize asset.

Celtic told to move for Norwich City striker

There was some surprise when Celtic completed a loan deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah in January - but now the Scottish giants have been urged to make a permanent move for the Canaries frontman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idah has scored nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side and wrote his name into Celtic folklore when he grabbed a last-minute goal in Saturday’s FA Cup Final win against arch rivals Rangers. Idah will now return to Norwich as his loan spell with the Hoops comes to an end - but one former Celtic star has told his old club to make a permanent move for the striker.

Adam Idah (7) came on and was the matchwinner, showing good predatory instincts to net a rebound. Fellow sub Paulo Bernardo (6) made the goal with a driving run and shot. Nicolas Kuhn (n/a) also came on for last 15 minutes but his impact was minimal.