Euro giants prepare £12m bid for Blackburn Rovers striker as Celtic told to move for Norwich City star
The future of Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics is set to be one of the stories of the summer transfer window after he hit a rich vein of form last season.
The former Peterborough United and Bristol City frontman plundered his way to 33 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions - and that meant he became the first Rovers player to hit the 30-goal mark since former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer. With talk over his future understandably dominating the headlines, Szmodics has given some indication over how he views the next step in his career.
Speaking recently, he told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Obviously I’d love to stay at Blackburn because you want to be the main man and this season I’ve taken that role and I’ve loved it. But like I said, there’s nothing right now but if there’s a Premier League team that’s gonna really give you a shot I think, you know, it’s my dream growing up.
“It’s everyone’s dream growing up to play at the highest level and I’ve played in the National League and I have played League One, League Two and now the Championship. I would be stupid, and I know Blackburn fans, obviously, want me to stay and I’d love to stay but if there’s an opportunity to go and play in the Premier League.”
The likes of Everton, Brentford and Championship champions Leicester City have all been strongly linked with a move for Szmodics - but it is Turkish giants Galatasaray that are the latest club said to be keen on the two-times capped Republic of Ireland international. TEAMtalk have claimed the SuperLig side are hoping to boost their attacking options this summer and suggests they could tempt Rovers with a £12m offer for their prize asset.
Celtic told to move for Norwich City striker
There was some surprise when Celtic completed a loan deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah in January - but now the Scottish giants have been urged to make a permanent move for the Canaries frontman.
Idah has scored nine goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side and wrote his name into Celtic folklore when he grabbed a last-minute goal in Saturday’s FA Cup Final win against arch rivals Rangers. Idah will now return to Norwich as his loan spell with the Hoops comes to an end - but one former Celtic star has told his old club to make a permanent move for the striker.
Shaun Maloney told BBC Sport: “He’s very good. He’s under contract at Norwich. They’ll have a new manager in place. It won’t be easy (keeping Idah at Celtic). But he has been brilliant. If they could keep him, it would be really good for the squad. When he came, there were questions. He wasn’t playing much at Norwich. He has a very different profile from Kyogo. I’m sure the club would love to do it (sign him). You could tell slightly from the boy himself, he’s having a great time here. But you will have to wait and see - it won’t be a small fee.”
