The Sunderland players who are heading into the final year of their contracts and their situations.

Sunderland have agreed long-term contracts with several members of their first-team squad over the last year - with plenty more decisions to be made in the next 12 months.

The Black Cats have announced which players will be leaving the club at the end of their deals this summer, with Corry Evans, Bradley Dack and Ellis Taylor set to depart.

Since the end of the 2022/23 season, Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Patrick Roberts, Anthony Patterson and Aji Alese have all penned new deals on Wearside. It means only three first-team players are heading into the final year of their current contract this summer. Here are the players whose deals are set to end in the summer of 2025 and their situations.

Chris Rigg

Still only 16, Rigg enjoyed a breakout 2023/24 season, making 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland’s first team and starting eight of the side’s last 11 matches.

There has been interest from top-flight clubs, including Newcastle, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, yet Sunderland hope the chance to play senior football will convince the teenager to stay on Wearside.

Rigg was only able to sign a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, as FA rules mean the midfielder can’t agree a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18.

Ultimately, the 16-year-old would be able to sign a professional contract elsewhere when he turns 17. If a club doesn’t submit a bid Sunderland are satisfied with, the transfer fee would be settled by a tribunal, taking into account factors such as first-team appearances and international call-ups at youth level.

Sunderland will clearly hope Rigg signs a professional contract on Wearside in the near future.

Niall Huggins

After two years of constant injury setbacks, the versatile full-back returned early for pre-season last summer and took his chance at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Huggins started 17 of Sunderland’s 18 league games between September and December and was one of the side’s standout performers, earning him an international call-up for Wales.

Yet the 23-year-old suffered another cruel setback against Coventry on December 23, when he sustained a significant knee injury, and isn’t expected to play again this calendar year.

Talks had begun over a new deal for Huggins before his injury, but have since been put on the backburner as the player continues his rehabilitation. Sunderland know what the player is capable of but will have to see where Huggins is at when he does return, as well as their other options in the full-back positions.

Elliot Embleton

Another player who has been hampered by injury setbacks. After missing the second half of the 2022/23 season when he suffered an ankle fracture and significant ligament damage, Embleton made just one league appearance on loan at Derby before tearing his thigh.

The 25-year-old sustained another ankle issue after returning to training at Sunderland at the start of this year, yet it’s hoped he’ll be able to return for pre-season.

