Sunderland confirm major Niall Huggins injury setback in devastating update

Sunderland have confirmed that Niall Huggins will be absent for the rest of the season and potentially beyond after scans revealed a 'significant knee injury'.

Huggins was stretchered off in the closing stages of the win over Coventry City, with Michael Beale fearing that he was facing another long-term absence. Sunderland's worst fears have been confirmed after the results of Huggins' scans, with the full back unlikely to feature again until the 2024/25 campaign at the earliest. The club are not putting a timescale on his return at this early stage of his rehabilitation.

It represents a major blow for both player and club, with the 23-year-old making 20 appearances so far this season and establishing himself as a vital player in the starting XI.