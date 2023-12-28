News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland confirm major Niall Huggins injury setback in devastating update

Sunderland have confirmed that Niall Huggins is facing a long injury lay-off

By Phil Smith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
 Comment
Sunderland have confirmed that Niall Huggins will be absent for the rest of the season and potentially beyond after scans revealed a 'significant knee injury'.

Huggins was stretchered off in the closing stages of the win over Coventry City, with Michael Beale fearing that he was facing another long-term absence. Sunderland's worst fears have been confirmed after the results of Huggins' scans, with the full back unlikely to feature again until the 2024/25 campaign at the earliest. The club are not putting a timescale on his return at this early stage of his rehabilitation.

It represents a major blow for both player and club, with the 23-year-old making 20 appearances so far this season and establishing himself as a vital player in the starting XI.

A club statement said: "Everyone at SAFC is supporting Niall at this incredibly difficult time and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."