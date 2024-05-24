International recognition for Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham along with Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester men
Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham has been named in England’s under-20s squad ahead of two friendly matches next month.
The 18-year-old midfielder made 45 Championship appearances for the Black Cats, including 43 starts, during the 2023/24 season following his summer move from Birmingham. Bellingham also represented England’s under-19s team during the campaign, yet this is his first call up to the under-20s squad.
Leicester forward Will Alves and Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarterii have also been named in England’s under-20s group for the first time, with head coach Ben Futcher selecting a 24-man squad.
The Young Lions will face Sweden at the Stadion SRC Sesvete in Croatia on Friday, June 7 (3pm kick-off), before playing the Republic of Ireland at the Gradski Stadion in Montenegro on Tuesday, June 11 (3pm kick-off).
Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg is also away with England’s under-17s squad at the European Under-17 Championships finals in Cyprus.
