Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg will miss England’s first match at the European Under-17 Championships.

Chris Rigg has been officially named in England’s under-17s squad for the upcoming European Under-17 Championships finals in Cyprus.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, won’t be available for the Young Lions’ opening group match against France on Tuesday, May 21 due to suspension, after being sent off in a qualifying match back in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will then face Portugal (Friday, May 24) and Spain (Monday, May 27) in Group D, with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. The final of the competition will be played on Wednesday, June 5.

Rigg’s England call-up means he will miss Sunderland’s under-21s Premier League 2 semi-final against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The midfielder signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18.