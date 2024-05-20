Why Sunderland’s Chris Rigg will miss England U17s match after European Championships call-up
Chris Rigg has been officially named in England’s under-17s squad for the upcoming European Under-17 Championships finals in Cyprus.
The 16-year-old midfielder, who made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season, won’t be available for the Young Lions’ opening group match against France on Tuesday, May 21 due to suspension, after being sent off in a qualifying match back in March.
England will then face Portugal (Friday, May 24) and Spain (Monday, May 27) in Group D, with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals. The final of the competition will be played on Wednesday, June 5.
Rigg’s England call-up means he will miss Sunderland’s under-21s Premier League 2 semi-final against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
The midfielder signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Black Cats last summer, yet FA rules mean Rigg can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18.
Asked about Rigg’s progress this season, Sunderland’s under-21s assistant coach John Hewitson told the Echo: “I think for Chris he’s had a really accelerated trajectory over the last couple of seasons. The academy have seen him always play up and be challenged. He's Just got that mentality of he doesn’t get fazed by things. We’re just hoping that he keeps progressing in the first team and having a real impact. We want to make sure he’s a star for us.”
