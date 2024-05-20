'Bad decision' Sunderland's Jewison Bennette makes honest admission after loan transfer to Greek club
Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette admits he made a bad decision joining Greek side Aris FC on loan.
The 19-year-old signed for the Super League club in January but made just two appearances before suffering an injury. Bennette has also missed Costa Rica’s national team matches this year but is set to return to Sunderland for pre-season.
“It was quite a complicated year,” Bennett told Costa Rican broadcaster Teletica. “I made bad decisions, going to a club that broke my contract in every way. My agent recommended me to go there. He told me not to talk to anyone, it was a bad decision I made, but I’m learning.
“When I came to Aris I played two games and after that they had to pay my salary, house and car. I complained to Sunderland and they (Aris) were upset about that, then they started to put me aside and left me off the list. In the end I had a small injury that left me out of La Sele’s (Costa Rica’s national team) games.”
The plan was always for Bennette to return to Sunderland for pre-season, with two years left on his Black Cats contract - including a club option of an extra year.
“I’ll start pre-season with Sunderland and we’ll see what happens if they give me on loan to a new team or not,” Bennette added. “I made a bad decision and it’s a learning experience for me, not to make hasty decisions and now to concentrate on my team to give my best.”
