Sunderland’s under-21s side are preparing to face Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 - but how will the young Black Cats line up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?

Graeme Murty’s side came from behind three times against West Ham in the last eight, before winning 5-3 on penalties. Chris Rigg won’t be available for Sunderland, though, after the midfielder joined up with England’s under-17s squad for the European Under-17 Championship finals in Cyprus.