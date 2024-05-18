Tom Watson playing for Sunderland U21s against West Ham U21s. Photo: Chris Fryatt.Tom Watson playing for Sunderland U21s against West Ham U21s. Photo: Chris Fryatt.
Sunderland U21s team to face Reading without Chris Rigg in Premier League 2 semi-final: Predicted XI gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th May 2024, 17:00 BST
How Sunderland U21s could line up against Reading U21s at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the semi-finals of Premier League 2.

Sunderland’s under-21s side are preparing to face Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 - but how will the young Black Cats line up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?

Graeme Murty’s side came from behind three times against West Ham in the last eight, before winning 5-3 on penalties. Chris Rigg won’t be available for Sunderland, though, after the midfielder joined up with England’s under-17s squad for the European Under-17 Championship finals in Cyprus.

Here’s how Sunderland could line up against Reading on Monday:

The 20-year-old has started Sunderland’s last six under-21s matches and saved Keenan Appiah-Forson’s penalty in the shootout against West Ham.

1. GK: Adam Richardson

The 20-year-old has started Sunderland’s last six under-21s matches and saved Keenan Appiah-Forson’s penalty in the shootout against West Ham. Photo: Frank Reid

Taylor is set to leave Sunderland when his contract expires this summer, yet the 21-year-old will be determined to finish his time at the club on a high. The right-back scored an excellent equaliser to take the game to extra-time against West Ham.

2. RB: Ellis Taylor

Taylor is set to leave Sunderland when his contract expires this summer, yet the 21-year-old will be determined to finish his time at the club on a high. The right-back scored an excellent equaliser to take the game to extra-time against West Ham. Photo: Chris Fryatt

With his contract set to expire this summer, the 18-year-old centre-back has been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland. Fieldson has been a regular starter for the under-21s side this season.

3. CB: Henry Fieldson

With his contract set to expire this summer, the 18-year-old centre-back has been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland. Fieldson has been a regular starter for the under-21s side this season. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Bell, 17, has also been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland, after breaking into the under-21s side this season. The central defender has been at the club since the age of eight.

4. CB: Luke Bell

Bell, 17, has also been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland, after breaking into the under-21s side this season. The central defender has been at the club since the age of eight. Photo: Chris Fryatt

