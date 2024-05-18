Sunderland’s under-21s side are preparing to face Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 - but how will the young Black Cats line up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?
Graeme Murty’s side came from behind three times against West Ham in the last eight, before winning 5-3 on penalties. Chris Rigg won’t be available for Sunderland, though, after the midfielder joined up with England’s under-17s squad for the European Under-17 Championship finals in Cyprus.
Here’s how Sunderland could line up against Reading on Monday:
1. GK: Adam Richardson
The 20-year-old has started Sunderland’s last six under-21s matches and saved Keenan Appiah-Forson’s penalty in the shootout against West Ham. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Ellis Taylor
Taylor is set to leave Sunderland when his contract expires this summer, yet the 21-year-old will be determined to finish his time at the club on a high. The right-back scored an excellent equaliser to take the game to extra-time against West Ham. Photo: Chris Fryatt
3. CB: Henry Fieldson
With his contract set to expire this summer, the 18-year-old centre-back has been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland. Fieldson has been a regular starter for the under-21s side this season. Photo: Chris Fryatt
4. CB: Luke Bell
Bell, 17, has also been offered a new contract to stay at Sunderland, after breaking into the under-21s side this season. The central defender has been at the club since the age of eight. Photo: Chris Fryatt