Sunderland’s recruitment strategy has been questioned on a number of occasions over the last two years.

There has been a clear desire to try and attract young prospects that can help the Black Cats progress and attract big money offers from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe. That have been differing levels of success as the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham continue to attraction attention from willing suitors - although there have been some additions that have not made the grade at the Stadium of Light.

Whether the Black Cats hierarchy are willing to soften their approach to the transfer market under a new manager remains to be seen as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Beale over the coming weeks.