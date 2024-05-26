The top 25 highest valued Championship players under the age of 23 including Sunderland, Leicester City and Leeds United stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th May 2024, 13:00 BST

Which Sunderland players are ranked in the top 25 highest valued Championship stars under the age of 23?

Sunderland’s recruitment strategy has been questioned on a number of occasions over the last two years.

There has been a clear desire to try and attract young prospects that can help the Black Cats progress and attract big money offers from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe. That have been differing levels of success as the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham continue to attraction attention from willing suitors - although there have been some additions that have not made the grade at the Stadium of Light.

Whether the Black Cats hierarchy are willing to soften their approach to the transfer market under a new manager remains to be seen as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Beale over the coming weeks.

The new boss will inherit a squad with some young talents that rank amongst the highest valued Under-23s players in the Championship - but who has made the top 25?

TransferMarkt value: $6.0m

1. Sekou Mara - Southampton

TransferMarkt value: $6.0m

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m

2. Matheus Martins - Watford (on loan from Udinese)

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m

3. Trai Hume - Sunderland

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m Photo: Frank Reid

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m

4. Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich Town (on loan from Chelsea)

TransferMarkt value: $7.0m

