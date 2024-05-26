Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the summer transfer window will open and key dates for Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season - while the club will be looking to strengthen when the transfer window reopens next month.

The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players in recent years, yet they may have to tweak their model to add more experience to their squad. It’s already been confirmed Corry Evans and Bradley Dack will leave Wearside at the end of their contracts this summer, while Sunderland still have an option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal following his initial loan spell on Wearside.

Sunderland could also choose to send some of their younger players out on loan, and may have to fend off competition to keep their key assets. Here’s everything you need to know about the summer transfer window.

When does the transfer window open?

It’s been confirmed the transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs will officially open on Friday, June 14. That date may sound familiar as it also marks the start of the European Championships, with Scotland facing hosts Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

When does the transfer window close?

This summer’s transfer window will close on Friday, August 30 at 11pm for clubs in England, three weeks after the start of the Championship season on the weekend commencing Saturday, August 10.

It’s also been confirmed the January transfer window will run from Wednesday, January 1, 2025 to 11pm on Monday February 3, 2025.

A Premier League statement read: “To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on August 30 and February 3 respectively.”

Can players be signed outside the transfer window?

Clubs can announce signings outside of the transfer window, yet players can’t be registered to play for their new team until the window opens.

Players who are free agents can sign for a new team at any time, as they are not contracted to another club.

For players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of June, they are allowed to agree a move to another club but will not officially become their player until their previous deal has ended.

Where will Sunderland be looking to strengthen?

Sunderland will be tracking players in every position, while their recruitment this summer will also depend on potential departures.

Jack Clarke looks likely to depart, following offers from top-flight clubs, while the Black Cats will probably have to fend off interest in some of their other key players. There are also likely to be loan departures for players to gain more first-team experience.