Sunderland hold an option to sign the player during the upcoming transfer window

Callum Styles's future at Sunderland is “in doubt” at the end of a loan spell, according to the latest reports.

The 24-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with an option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent this summer. Styles was still recovering from an operation to remove his appendix when he moved to Wearside, waiting until late February to make his first appearance for the club.

Styles made a total of 12 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland after signing on loan from Barnsley, playing at left-back, left-wing-back and in midfield during his time with the Black Cats. The Wearsiders hold an option to sign Styles should they wish. However, Alan Nixon has claimed the club’s “transfer team may be looking elsewhere and he is set to return to Oakwell instead.”

“It’s been tough,” Styles explained when discussing his first few months at Sunderland back in April. “When I first came there was a lot of injuries, a lot of players missing. There was just a lot of chop and change with a change of manager and players getting injured. It’s been a bit of a rough road but we have a lot of ability in the squad looking ahead to next season.”