The former Sunderland and Aston Villa man has taken up a new role as a player-coach

Former Sunderland man Conor Hourihane has returned to Barnsley as a player-coach.

Hourihane was at Sunderland during his early career but failed to make a first-team appearance before moving to Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley and Aston Villa. The player has also enjoyed stints at Derby County, Sheffield United and Swansea City.

However, the 33-year-old has returned to Oakwell on a multi-year deal as a first-team coach and player before assuming full-time first-team coach responsibilities in two years.

“To start the next phase of my career here, at a club I have such a history with is special to me and my family,” the player said after his return to Oakwell. “I can’t wait to join Darrell’s coaching staff and to get back to playing on Oakwell too. It feels like I am home.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke added: “This is an exciting day for all of us, having Conor’s experience around the building is going to be vitally important. With over 600 games under his belt at every level including the Premier League and internationally with Ireland, there is nothing that Conor has not seen in the game and this will make him a top coach and someone our young squad can look to for guidance.