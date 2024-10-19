Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland brought an end to their long search for a new coach over the international break

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Pedro Ribeiro’s top-level experience will add a different dimension to Sunderland’s coaching staff, and says he will primarily be tasked with improving the team’s defensive structure.

Sunderland’s head coach has also opened up with his decision not to search for Championship experience in his new assistant, as had initially been expected when he arrived from FC Lorient in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris has led an extensive search for a new addition to his backroom staff, which was paused when an initial move fell through at a late stage. With the season starting and the end of the transfer window nearing, Sunderland opted to pause and dedicate their full attentions on those matters. When the process resumed, Le Bris had reached a position where he felt Mike Dodds was offering what we needed in terms of opposition analysis and Championship understanding. As such, he felt he could be a little more open-minded in his pursuit of a new addition.

Le Bris did not know Ribeiro prior to the recruitment process but was impressed with his tactical ideas and his pedigree having worked at some huge European clubs - including FC Porto.

“We started the process early in the season,” Le Bris explained.

“We stopped because it was too difficult to manage all the tasks, training the team and knowing the players - so we stopped this process at the end of the window and restarted after. We had the chance to work with the current staff, they showed me they had a high knowledge of the Championship. The profile of the new assistant moved a little bit so it was possible to have a new view and experience. This part of the knowledge [Championship] was done by this staff. I was happy - Doddsy has a strong knowledge of all the teams and can analyse deeply all the elements and to deliver for the group and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided to open the profile and Pedro is the kind of profile we didn't have before - his experience at the highest level and this new view, even later in the season, can be very different for us. It's a new person with a new feeling and experience. During the interview process it was very nice, we discovered many personalities and interesting guys. This one matched very well.

“We are still building, because he is still new and we are developing our workflow. But I can say that his main focus really is on the defensive side. He's very connected with the man-for-man marking, the zonal defence, the final third defence. He has good expertise in this part of the game and this is very important for us - we can improve every element in our game. This will be his first responsibility and of course with a new personality, new background, new language, new experiences - we can develop a new voice in the staff. This is good for us. He has started and his first week on the pitch has been very good.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sporting director Krisjtaan Speakman has previously suggested that further appointment could yet be made, though there is likely first to be a period of allowing the new structure to settle.