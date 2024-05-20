Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who have been linked with Oxford United winger Josh Murphy.

Oxford boss Des Buckingham says the club will do all they can to keep winger Josh Murphy at the club next season.

The 29-year-old scored twice as Oxford beat Bolton 2-0 at Wembley in the League One play-off final, taking his tally to 10 goals in all competitions this season. Yet Murphy’s contract is set to expire this summer, while several clubs including Sunderland, Southampton, West Brom and Hull have been credited with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Murphy’s future, Buckingham said: “I may have had a chat with him when we were up on the gantry lifting the trophy.

“We’ll do as much as we can to try and keep Josh here. He’s a wonderful person, a very good player, and he suits the way we want to do things. We’ll do as much as we can and see where that takes us.”

Murphy signed a two-year contract at Oxford in 2022 and has admitted he almost left the club after a challenging first season at the Kassam Stadium. He has excelled since Buckingham’s appointment in November last year, though, starting 18 consecutive League One matches - including play-off fixtures.

Asked about his situation, Murphy, who previously cost Cardiff a reported £11million in 2018, replied: “I want to play as high as I can. I think I owe it to myself, to my family, and to the club. We’re in the Championship now, so let’s see what happens.