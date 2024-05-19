The 2023/24 season is now confined to the history books and all thoughts are now turning towards what will be a crucial summer for Sunderland.

Top of the list of priorities for the Black Cats hierarchy will be the appointment of a new permanent manager after Mike Dodds ended the season in interim charge following the departure of former boss Michael Beale.

The club have already confirmed their retained list as the likes of Corry Evans, Bradley Dack, Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor were all released and Mason Burstow returning to parent club Chelsea.

Sunderland will have to hit the ground running when the new season gets underway after the relegation of Burnley and Sheffield United and promotions of Oxford United, Portsmouth and Derby County strengthened what is already a highly competitive division.

But who are the current favourites to win next season’s Championship? We take a look with the help of odds provided by SkyBet.